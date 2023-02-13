﻿
US drawn wire imports down 2.1 percent in December

Monday, 13 February 2023 00:28:13 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 45,007 mt in December 2022, down 2.1 percent from November and down 22.5 percent from December 2021 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $72.6 million in December 2022, compared to $80.2 million in November and $89.7 million in December 2021.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in December, with 16,857 mt, compared to 15,362 mt in November and 18,924 mt in December 2021. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in December include China, with 9,705 mt; Canada, with 8,175 mt; Vietnam, with 1,811 mt; and South Korea, with 1,572 mt.


