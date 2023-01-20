US drawn wire imports down 14.7 percent in November

Friday, 20 January 2023 23:07:19 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 45,963 mt in November 2022, down 14.7 percent from October and down 24.8 percent from November 2021 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $80.2 million in November 2022, compared to $94.5 million in October and $92.9 million in November 2021.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in November, with 15,362 mt, compared to 18,393 mt in October and 19,584 mt in November 2021. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in November include Canada, with 9,272 mt; China, with 7,053 mt; Vietnam, with 2,936 mt; and South Korea, with 2,649 mt.