US drawn wire imports down 11.0 percent in May

Wednesday, 15 July 2020 22:01:39 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 44,482 mt in May 2020, down 11.0 percent from April and down 19.1 percent from May 2019 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $47.8 million in May 2020, compared to $55.9 million in the previous month and $63.6 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in May, with 15,249 mt, compared to 17,359 mt in April and 15,340 mt in May 2019. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in May include Canada, with 9,570 mt; China, with 9,432 mt; Korea, with 2,323 mt; and Vietnam, with 2,017 mt.