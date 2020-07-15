﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US drawn wire imports down 11.0 percent in May

Wednesday, 15 July 2020 22:01:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 44,482 mt in May 2020, down 11.0 percent from April and down 19.1 percent from May 2019 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $47.8 million in May 2020, compared to $55.9 million in the previous month and $63.6 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in May, with 15,249 mt, compared to 17,359 mt in April and 15,340 mt in May 2019. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in May include Canada, with 9,570 mt; China, with 9,432 mt; Korea, with 2,323 mt; and Vietnam, with 2,017 mt.


Tags: North America  trading  imp/exp statistics  USA  wire   longs  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13  Aug

US ITC votes to continue investigations into Mexican wire mesh
12  Aug

US beam exports up 1.2 percent in June
12  Aug

US drawn wire imports down 4.6 percent in June
10  Aug

US wire rod imports down 24.1 percent in June
24  Jul

US drawn wire exports down 0.4 percent in May