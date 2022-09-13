US drawn wire imports down 1.1 percent in July

Tuesday, 13 September 2022 00:55:34 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 54,752 mt in July 2022, down 1.1 percent from June and down 4.1 percent from July 2021 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $96.8 million in July 2022, compared to $96.2 million in June and $80.6 million in July 2021.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in July, with 20,103 mt, compared to 19,607 mt in June and 17,355 mt in July 2021. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in July include China, with 8,265 mt; Canada, with 7,796 mt; Germany, with 3,993 mt; and Vietnam, with 3,149 mt.