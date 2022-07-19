US drawn wire imports down 0.3 percent in May

Tuesday, 19 July 2022 17:38:37 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 58,504 mt in May 2022, down 0.3 percent from April and down 4.2 percent from May 2021 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $103.1 million in May 2022, compared to $96.7 million in April and $81.1 million in May 2021.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in May, with 18,687 mt, compared to 20,701 mt in April and 16,287 mt in May 2021. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in May include Canada, with 11,949 mt; China, with 8,505 mt; South Korea, with 3,909 mt; and Germany, with 3,248 mt.