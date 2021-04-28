US drawn wire exports up 9.0 percent in February

Wednesday, 28 April 2021 19:49:55 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 6,789 mt in February 2021, up 9.0 percent from January but down 4.1 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $13.9 million in February, compared to $15.3 million in the previous month and $14.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Mexico in February with 2,295 mt, compared to 2,273 mt in January and 2,491 mt in February 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,117 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in February.