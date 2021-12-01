﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US drawn wire exports up 7.0 percent in September

Wednesday, 01 December 2021 21:56:01 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 7,325 mt in September 2021, up 7.0 percent from August but down 0.5 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $18.1 million in September, compared to $18.3 million in the previous month and $14.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Mexico in September with 3,248 mt, compared to 3,018 mt in August and 2,681 mt in September 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,456 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in September.


Tags: trading  USA  imp/exp statistics  North America  wire   longs  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

22 Nov

US rebar exports down 36.2 percent in September
18 Nov

US beam exports down 8.4 percent in September
17 Nov

US hot rolled bar imports up 3.9 percent in September
16 Nov

US wire rod imports up 36.6 percent in September
12 Nov

US drawn wire imports down 7.7 percent in September