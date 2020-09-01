﻿
US drawn wire exports up 5.9 percent in June

Tuesday, 01 September 2020 20:15:54 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 4,198 mt in June 2020, up 5.9 percent from May but down 18.7 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, drawn wire totaled $8.3 million in June, compared to $9.5 million in the previous month and $13.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in June with 1,750 mt, compared to 1,842 mt in May and 1,674 mt in June 2019. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in June.


