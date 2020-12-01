US drawn wire exports up 32.9 percent in September

Tuesday, 01 December 2020 22:04:16 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 6,054 mt in September 2020, up 32.9 percent from August and up 11.7 percent from September 2019 levels. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $11.8 million in September, compared to $10.4 million in the previous month and $11.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in September with 2,487 mt, compared to 1,939 mt in August and 2,075 mt in September 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,053 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in September.