US drawn wire exports up 30.0 percent in March

Wednesday, 25 May 2022 20:36:35 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 7,240 mt in March 2022, up 30.0 percent from February but down 12.2 percent from March 2021. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $19.4 million in March, compared to $15.4 million in the previous month and $14.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in March with 3,055 mt, compared to 2,372 mt in February and 2,714 mt in March 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,469 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in March.


