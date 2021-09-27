﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US drawn wire exports up 25.7 percent in July

Monday, 27 September 2021 19:46:12 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 7,572 mt in July 2021, up 25.7 percent from June and up 25.4 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $18.5 million in July, compared to $14.8 million in the previous month and $13.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in July with 3,124 mt, compared to 2,314 mt in June and 2,532 mt in July 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 3,032 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in July.


Tags: USA  longs  trading  imp/exp statistics  wire   North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

24 Sep

US beam imports up 13.4 percent in July
16 Sep

US drawn wire imports down 10.7 percent in July
15 Sep

US hot rolled bar exports down 18.2 percent in July
14 Sep

US beam exports down 2.7 percent in July
08 Sep

US rebar imports down 12.9 percent in July