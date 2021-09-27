US drawn wire exports up 25.7 percent in July

Monday, 27 September 2021 19:46:12 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 7,572 mt in July 2021, up 25.7 percent from June and up 25.4 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $18.5 million in July, compared to $14.8 million in the previous month and $13.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in July with 3,124 mt, compared to 2,314 mt in June and 2,532 mt in July 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 3,032 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in July.