US drawn wire exports up 21.5 percent in March

Tuesday, 25 May 2021 20:46:42 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 8,246 mt in March 2021, up 21.5 percent from February and up 8.7 percent from March 2020 levels. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $17.8 million in March, compared to $13.9 million in the previous month and $15.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Mexico in March with 3,301 mt, compared to 2,117 mt in February and 3,273 mt in March 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,714 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in March.


