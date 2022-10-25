US drawn wire exports up 20.5 percent in August

Tuesday, 25 October 2022 21:02:13 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 7,606 mt in August 2022, up 20.5 percent from July and up 11.1 percent from August 2021. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $19.4 million in August, compared to $16.5 million in the previous month and $18.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in August with 3,239 mt, compared to 2,809 mt in July and 2,251 mt in August 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,761 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in August.