US drawn wire exports up 12.3 percent in December

Tuesday, 02 March 2021 19:32:36 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 10,280 mt in December 2020, up 12.3 percent from November and up 43.6 percent from December 2019 levels. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $20.7 million in December, compared to $14.7 million in the previous month and $13.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Mexico in December with 3,123 mt, compared to 2,477 mt in November and 2,073 mt in December 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,964 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in December.


