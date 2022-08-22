US drawn wire exports up 10.3 percent in June

Monday, 22 August 2022 21:27:24 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 8,217 mt in June 2022, up 10.3 percent from May and up 36.4 percent from June 2021. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $20.2 million in June, compared to $18.6 million in the previous month and $14.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in June with 3,483 mt, compared to 3,078 mt in May and 2,315 mt in June 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 3,323 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in June.