﻿
English
 | Login 
< Latest Steel News

US drawn wire exports down 9.6 percent in August

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Mexico in August with 3,018 mt, compared to 3,032 mt in July and 1,352 mt in August 2020. ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.