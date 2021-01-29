US drawn wire exports down 7.1 percent in November

Friday, 29 January 2021 21:14:11 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 6,535 mt in November 2020, down 7.1 percent from October but up 6.7 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $14.7 million in November, compared to $15.2 million in the previous month and $13.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in November with 2,504 mt, compared to 2,617 mt in October and 2,400 mt in November 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,477 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in November.