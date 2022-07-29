US drawn wire exports down 6.2 percent in May

Friday, 29 July 2022 18:50:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 7,448 mt in May 2022, down 6.2 percent from April but up 23.6 percent from May 2021. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $18.6 million in May, compared to $22.3 million in the previous month and $14.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in May with 3,078 mt, compared to 3,502 mt in April and 1,871 mt in May 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,703 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in May.