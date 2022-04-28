US drawn wire exports down 3.9 percent in February

Thursday, 28 April 2022 18:55:48 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 5,568 mt in February 2022, down 3.9 percent from January and down 17.9 percent from February 2021. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $15.4 million in February, compared to $15.8 million in the previous month and $13.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in February with 2,372 mt, compared to 2,726 mt in January and 2,117 mt in February 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,742 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in February.