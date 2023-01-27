US drawn wire exports down 3.3 percent in November

Friday, 27 January 2023 22:43:51 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 7,269 mt in November 2022, down 3.3 percent from October but up 16.3 percent from November 2021. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $18.2 million in November, compared to $20.3 million in the previous month and $16.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Mexico in November with 3,019 mt, compared to 2,714 mt in October and 2,143 mt in November 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,763 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in November.