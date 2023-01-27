﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US drawn wire exports down 3.3 percent in November

Friday, 27 January 2023 22:43:51 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 7,269 mt in November 2022, down 3.3 percent from October but up 16.3 percent from November 2021. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $18.2 million in November, compared to $20.3 million in the previous month and $16.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Mexico in November with 3,019 mt, compared to 2,714 mt in October and 2,143 mt in November 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,763 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in November.


Tags: Wire  Longs US North America Trading 

Similar articles

US drawn wire imports down 14.7 percent in November

20 Jan | Steel News

US issues final results of CVD review on PC strand from Turkey’s Çelik Halat

20 Jan | Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports up 11.4 percent in Dec from Nov

11 Jan | Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 35.6 percent in Jan-Oct

09 Jan | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 28.8 percent in Jan-Oct

09 Jan | Steel News

US drawn wire exports up 1.2 percent in October

04 Jan | Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports down 1.9 percent in Nov from Oct

19 Dec | Steel News

US drawn wire imports up 16.9 percent in October

14 Dec | Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 38.9 percent in Jan-Sept

07 Dec | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 36.8 percent in January-September

07 Dec | Steel News