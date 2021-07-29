US drawn wire exports down 2.7 percent in May

Thursday, 29 July 2021 20:29:04 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 12,197 mt in May 2021, down 2.7 percent from April but up 38.1 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $14.9 million in May, compared to $15.3 million in the previous month and $10.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Mexico in May with 2,451 mt, compared to 3,187 mt in April and 755 mt in May 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 1,871 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in May.