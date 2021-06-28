US drawn wire exports down 23.4 percent in April

Monday, 28 June 2021 19:57:01 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 6,316 mt in April 2021, down 23.4 percent from March and down 16.8 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $15.3 million in April, compared to $17.8 million in the previous month and $10.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Mexico in April with 3,187 mt, compared to 3,301 mt in March and 2,040 mt in April 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 1,954 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in April.