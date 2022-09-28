﻿
US drawn wire exports down 23.2 percent in July

Wednesday, 28 September 2022
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 6,313 mt in July 2022, down 23.2 percent from June and down 16.6 percent from July 2021. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $16.5 million in July, compared to $20.2 million in the previous month and $18.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in July with 2,809 mt, compared to 3,483 mt in June and 3,124 mt in July 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,269 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in July.


