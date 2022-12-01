﻿
US drawn wire exports down 2.3 percent in September

Thursday, 01 December 2022
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 7,429 mt in September 2022, down 2.3 percent from August but up 1.4 percent from September 2021. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $18.5 million in September, compared to $19.4 million in the previous month and $18.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in September with 3,139 mt, compared to 3,239 mt in August and 2,456 mt in September 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,573 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in September.


