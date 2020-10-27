US drawn wire exports down 16 percent in August

Tuesday, 27 October 2020 20:06:11 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 4,557 mt in August 2020, down 16.0 percent from July and down 26.5 percent from August 2019 levels. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $10.4 million in August, compared to $11.4 million in the previous month and $13.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in August with 1,939 mt, compared to 2,350 mt in July and 2,218 mt in August 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,233 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in August.