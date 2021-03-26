﻿
US drawn wire exports down 15.2 percent in January

Friday, 26 March 2021 19:49:49 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 6,227 mt in January 2021, down 15.2 percent from December and down 0.3 percent from January 2020 levels. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $15.3 million in January, compared to $20.7 million in the previous month and $13.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in January with 2,761 mt, compared to 2,964 mt in December and 2,375 mt in January 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,273 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in January.


