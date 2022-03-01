US drawn wire exports down 11.1 percent in December

Tuesday, 01 March 2022 22:56:23 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 5,561 mt in December 2021, down 11.1 percent from November and down 24.2 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $15.4 million in December, compared to $16.3 million in the previous month and $20.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Mexico in December with 2,134 mt, compared to 2,143 mt in November and 3,123 mt in December 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,101 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in December.