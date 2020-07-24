US drawn wire exports down 0.4 percent in May

Friday, 24 July 2020 19:25:41 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 3,964 mt in May 2020, down 0.4 percent from April and down 30.2 percent from May 2019 levels. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $9.5 million in May, compared to $7.2 million in the previous month and $14.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in May with 1,842 mt, compared to 2,021 mt in April and 1,910 mt in May 2019. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in May.