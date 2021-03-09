﻿
US DOC to continue AD order on cut-to-length plate from China

Tuesday, 09 March 2021 14:45:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset review on the antidumping duty (AD) order on certain cut-to-length carbon steel plate from China. The DOC found that revocation of the antidumping duty order on the given product from China would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of the dumping.

The products in question are currently classifiable in Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) under subheadings 7208.40.3030, 7208.40.3060, 7208.51.0030, 7208.51.0045, 7208.51.0060, 7208.52.0000, 7208.53.0000, 7208.90.0000, 7210.70.3000, 7210.90.9000, 7211.13.0000, 7211.14.0030, 7211.14.0045, 7211.90.0000, 7212.40.1000, 7212.40.5000, and 7212.50.0000.


