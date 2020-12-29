US DOC to continue AD and CVD orders on non-oriented electrical steel from certain countries

Tuesday, 29 December 2020 12:29:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) and the US International Trade Commission (ITC) found that revocation of the antidumping duty orders on non-oriented electrical steel from China, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Sweden and Taiwan and revocation of the countervailing duty orders on the given product from China and Taiwan would be likely to lead to a continuation or recurrence of dumping, countervailing subsidies.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7225.19.0000, 7226.19.1000 and 7226.19.9000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS). Subject merchandise may also be entered under subheadings 7225.50.8085, 7225.99.0090, 7226.92.5000, 7226.92.7050, 7226.92.8050 and 7226.99.0180 of the HTSUS.