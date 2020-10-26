US DOC maintains AD duty on rebar and wire rod from Belarus

Monday, 26 October 2020 17:34:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its changed circumstances review of the antidumping (AD) duty on concrete reinforcing bars and carbon and alloy steel wire rod from Belarus.

Accordingly, the DOC has concluded that Belarus continues to be a non-market economy country for the purposes of the antidumping duty (AD) law, because its economy does not primarily operate on market principles.

The final antidumping (AD) margins for the country are 114.53 percent for rebar and 280.02 percent for wire rod.