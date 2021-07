Friday, 09 July 2021 13:45:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on cold-drawn mechanical tubing of carbon and alloy steel from Italy.

During the review period from June 1, 2019, to May 31, 2020, Italian cold-drawn mechanical tubing producers were found to have not made sales of the given products at less than normal value. Accordingly, the DOC has calculated a weighted-average dumping margin of zero for Dalmine S.p.A.