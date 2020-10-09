﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US DOC issues final results of AD review on certain rebar from Taiwan

Friday, 09 October 2020 12:18:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced its final results of the administrative review of antidumping (AD) on imports of steel concrete reinforcing bar from Taiwan.

As a result of the review on antidumping duties, the DOC has determined that Taiwan-based Power Steel Co. Ltd made sales of steel concrete reinforcing bar in the US at less than normal value during the period of review, March 7, 2017, through September 30, 2018. The DOC calculated final weighted-average dumping margins of 3.27 percent for the company. The antidumping duty for the country is applicable from October 8.

The products in question are currently classifiable in Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) under subheadings 7213.10.0000, 7214.20.0000, 7228.30.8010, 7215.90.1000, 7215.90.5000, 7221.00.0017, 7221.00.0018, 7221.00.0030, 7221.00.0045, 7222.11.0001, 7222.11.0057, 7222.11.0059, 7222.30.0001, 7227.20.0080, 7227.90.6030, 7227.90.6035, 7227.90.6040, 7228.20.1000, and 7228.60.6000.


Tags: Taiwan  North America  rebar  longs  quotas & duties  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

08  Oct

US DOC rescinds review of AD order on CRC from 32 S. Korean companies    
01  Oct

UK to apply own steel import quotas after Brexit
25  Sep

US DOC issues preliminary AD margins against imports of PC strand from eight countries
23  Sep

Canada starts AD probe on rebar imports from seven countries
16  Sep

US DOC issues preliminary CVD margins on ex-Turkey PC strand imports