US DOC issues final results of AD review on certain rebar from Taiwan

Friday, 09 October 2020 12:18:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced its final results of the administrative review of antidumping (AD) on imports of steel concrete reinforcing bar from Taiwan.

As a result of the review on antidumping duties, the DOC has determined that Taiwan-based Power Steel Co. Ltd made sales of steel concrete reinforcing bar in the US at less than normal value during the period of review, March 7, 2017, through September 30, 2018. The DOC calculated final weighted-average dumping margins of 3.27 percent for the company. The antidumping duty for the country is applicable from October 8.

The products in question are currently classifiable in Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) under subheadings 7213.10.0000, 7214.20.0000, 7228.30.8010, 7215.90.1000, 7215.90.5000, 7221.00.0017, 7221.00.0018, 7221.00.0030, 7221.00.0045, 7222.11.0001, 7222.11.0057, 7222.11.0059, 7222.30.0001, 7227.20.0080, 7227.90.6030, 7227.90.6035, 7227.90.6040, 7228.20.1000, and 7228.60.6000.