US DOC issues final results of AD review of cut-to-length plate from Germany

Monday, 13 December 2021 13:34:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from Germany for the period between May 1, 2019 and April 30, 2020.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that German company Dillinger did not make sales of subject product at less than normal value during the period of review.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of zero percent for the country.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7208.40.3030, 7208.40.3060, 7208.51.0030, 7208.51.0045, 7208.51.0060, 7208.52.0000, 7211.13.0000, 7211.14.0030, 7211.14.0045, 7225.40.1110, 7225.40.1180, 7225.40.3005, 7225.40.3050, 7226.20.0000, and 7226.91.5000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).