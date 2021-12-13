﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US DOC issues final results of AD review of cut-to-length plate from Germany

Monday, 13 December 2021 13:34:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from Germany for the period between May 1, 2019 and April 30, 2020.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that German company Dillinger did not make sales of subject product at less than normal value during the period of review.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of zero percent for the country.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7208.40.3030, 7208.40.3060, 7208.51.0030, 7208.51.0045, 7208.51.0060, 7208.52.0000, 7211.13.0000, 7211.14.0030, 7211.14.0045, 7225.40.1110, 7225.40.1180, 7225.40.3005, 7225.40.3050, 7226.20.0000, and 7226.91.5000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


Tags: quotas & duties  USA  plate  flats  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10 Dec

US issues final AD duty on corrosion-resistant steel from South Korea
09 Dec

US issues final AD duty on circular welded pipe from Thailand
01 Dec

US DOC to continue AD orders on heavy walled rectangular pipes from three countries
18 Nov

Thailand issues final AD duty on tin-coated plate from China, Taiwan, S. Korea and EU
15 Nov

US issues final results of AD review on CR steel from UK