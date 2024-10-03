 |  Login 
US DOC initiates CVD investigation on CORE steel from four countries

Thursday, 03 October 2024 17:14:55 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has initiated a countervailing duty investigation on certain corrosion-resistant steel products (CORE) from Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Vietnam for the period between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023.

The investigation will cover eight companies in Brazil, five companies in Canada, six companies in Mexico, and seventeen companies in Vietnam as producers or exporters of CORE. The US International Trade Commission (ITC) will determine within 45 days whether there is a reasonable indication that imports of CORE from Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Vietnam are materially injuring, or threatening material injury to the US industry. A negative ITC determination for any country will result in the investigation being terminated with respect to that country.

The products subject to the investigation are currently classified in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) under item numbers: 7210.30.0030, 7210.30.0060, 7210.41.0000, 7210.49.0030, 7210.49.0040, 7210.49.0045, 7210.49.0091, 7210.49.0095, 7210.61.0000, 7210.69.0000, 7210.70.6030, 7210.70.6060, 7210.70.6090, 7210.90.6000, 7210.90.9000, 7212.20.0000, 7212.30.1030, 7212.30.1090, 7212.30.3000, 7212.30.5000, 7212.40.1000, 7212.40.5000, 7212.50.0000, 7212.60.0000, 7225.91.0000, 7225.92.0000, 7226.99.0110, and 7226.99.0130.


