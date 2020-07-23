US DOC cuts AD duty on Italian carbon and alloy cut-to-length plates

Thursday, 23 July 2020 17:48:04 (GMT+3) | Brescia

After an antidumping (AD) duty administration review, the US Department of Commerce has preliminarily decided to reduce duties on Italian carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plates. The duty on these products is now at 1.23-1.39 percent, which is much lower than the previous 6.08-22.19 percent set in 2017.

The US DOC found that the supplier Lyman Steel Company had no shipments to the US during the period of review, i.e., from May 1, 2018, through April 30, 2019.

Lyman Steel will still be included in the final results of the US DOC's review. Unless the final result also indicates zero shipments, the duty for the company will probably not be removed from the previous all-others rate of 6.08 percent.

