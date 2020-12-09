﻿
English
US DOC announces preliminary CVD margins for standard, line, and pressure pipe from Russia and Korea

Wednesday, 09 December 2020 21:38:03 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) announced affirmative preliminary determinations in the countervailing duty (CVD) investigations of seamless carbon and alloy steel standard, line, and pressure pipe from Russia and South Korea.

The DOC preliminarily determined that exporters from Russia and South Korea received countervailable subsidies at rates of 4.39 percent, and 2.13 percent, respectively.

The petitioner is Vallourec Star, LP (Houston, Texas). In 2019, imports of seamless carbon and alloy steel standard, line, and pressure pipe from Russia and South Korea were valued at an estimated, $39.5 million and $24.4 million, respectively.

The DOC is scheduled to announce its final CVD determinations in these cases on or about April 19, 2021, unless the deadline is extended. If the DOC makes affirmative final determinations, the US International Trade Commission (ITC) will be scheduled to make its final injury determinations on or about June 3, 2021.

The DOC is conducting concurrent antidumping duty (AD) investigations of seamless carbon and alloy steel standard, line, and pressure pipe from the Czech Republic, Russia, South Korea, and Ukraine. The preliminary AD determination for Czech Republic is scheduled to be announced on December 16 (cannot be extended). The preliminary AD determinations for Russia, South Korea, and Ukraine are scheduled to be announced on February 4, 2021 (fully extended).


