US DOC alleges dumping margins for Mexican wire mesh at 64.07-153.68 percent

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 20:13:51 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Department of Commerce announced the initiation of new antidumping (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) investigations to determine whether imports of standard steel welded wire mesh from Mexico are being dumped in the United States, and to determine if producers are receiving unfair subsidies.

SteelOrbis previously reported the US International Trade Commission initiated an investigation earlier this month.

In the AD investigation, the DOC will determine whether imports of standard steel welded wire mesh from Mexico are being dumped in the U.S. market at less-than-fair value. The alleged dumping margins range from 64.07 to 152.68 percent.

In the CVD investigation, the DOC will determine whether Mexican producers of standard steel welded wire mesh are receiving unfair government subsidies. The DOC will investigate 16 subsidy programs, including preferential lending, tax programs, tariff exemptions, grants, and regional subsidies.

If the DOC makes affirmative findings in these investigations, and if the US ITC determines that dumped and/or unfairly subsidized imports of standard steel welded wire mesh from Mexico materially injure or threaten material injury to the US industry, the DOC will impose duties on those imports in the amount of dumping and/or unfair subsidization found to exist.

The 2019, imports of standard steel welded wire mesh from Mexico were valued at approximately $46.7 million. The petitions were filed by Insteel Wire Products Company, Mid-South Wire Company, National Wire LLC, Oklahoma Steel & Wire Co., and Wire Mesh Corp.