﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US DOC alleges dumping margins for Mexican wire mesh at 64.07-153.68 percent

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 20:13:51 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Department of Commerce announced the initiation of new antidumping (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) investigations to determine whether imports of standard steel welded wire mesh from Mexico are being dumped in the United States, and to determine if producers are receiving unfair subsidies.

SteelOrbis previously reported the US International Trade Commission initiated an investigation earlier this month.

In the AD investigation, the DOC will determine whether imports of standard steel welded wire mesh from Mexico are being dumped in the U.S. market at less-than-fair value. The alleged dumping margins range from 64.07 to 152.68 percent.

In the CVD investigation, the DOC will determine whether Mexican producers of standard steel welded wire mesh are receiving unfair government subsidies. The DOC will investigate 16 subsidy programs, including preferential lending, tax programs, tariff exemptions, grants, and regional subsidies.

If the DOC makes affirmative findings in these investigations, and if the US ITC determines that dumped and/or unfairly subsidized imports of standard steel welded wire mesh from Mexico materially injure or threaten material injury to the US industry, the DOC will impose duties on those imports in the amount of dumping and/or unfair subsidization found to exist.

The 2019, imports of standard steel welded wire mesh from Mexico were valued at approximately $46.7 million. The petitions were filed by Insteel Wire Products Company, Mid-South Wire Company, National Wire LLC, Oklahoma Steel & Wire Co., and Wire Mesh Corp.


Tags: quotas & duties  Mexico  North America  wire   USA  longs  trading  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13  Aug

US ITC votes to continue investigations into Mexican wire mesh
12  Aug

US drawn wire imports down 4.6 percent in June
30  Jul

US ITC votes to maintain AD/CVD orders on wire rod from five countries
24  Jul

US import wire rod market quiet despite flexible prices
24  Jul

US drawn wire exports down 0.4 percent in May