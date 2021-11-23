﻿
US cut-length plate imports up 53.9 percent in September

Tuesday, 23 November 2021 19:51:37 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 48,848 mt in September 2021, up 53.9 percent from August and up 143.5 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $58.9 million in September 2021, compared to $39.2 million in August and $16.2 million in September 2020.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Korea in September, with 25,483 mt, compared to 10,764 mt in August and 3,995 mt in September 2020. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in September include Canada, with 20,308 mt.


