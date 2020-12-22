US cut-length plate imports up 5.1 percent in October

Tuesday, 22 December 2020 19:48:00 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 21,083 mt in October 2020, up 5.1 percent from September and up 3.5 percent from October 2019 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $17.3 million in October 2020, compared to $16.2 million in the previous month and $17.2 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Canada in October, with 16,180 mt, compared to 13,125 mt in September and 15,858 mt in October 2019. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in October include Korea, with 1,053 mt.