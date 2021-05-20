﻿
US cut-length plate imports up 29.4 percent in March

Thursday, 20 May 2021 19:37:47 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 41,666 mt in March 2021, up 29.4 percent from February and up 48.9 percent from March 2020 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $36.6 million in March 2021, compared to $28.4 million in February and $21.6 million in March 2020.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Korea in March, with 19,962 mt, compared to 7,777 mt in February and 9,584 mt in March 2020. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in March include Canada, with 18,245 mt; Sweden, with 1,483 mt; and Finland, with 1,037 mt.


