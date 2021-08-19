﻿
US cut-length plate imports up 26.0 percent in June

Thursday, 19 August 2021 17:44:42 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 39,157 mt in June 2021, up 26.0 percent from May and up 67.8 percent from June 2020. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $41.5 million in June 2021, compared to $33.8 million in May and $18.5 million in June 2020.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Korea in June, with 20,153 mt, compared to 8,362 mt in May and 7,911 mt in June 2020. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in June include Canada, with 14,780 mt; Sweden, with 1,586 mt; and Finland, with 1,132 mt.


