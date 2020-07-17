﻿
US cut-length plate imports up 15.6 percent in May

Friday, 17 July 2020 19:06:11 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 32,090 mt in May 2020, up 15.6 percent from April but down 25.4 percent from May 2019 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $23.4 million in May 2020, compared to $23.4 million in the previous month and $39.0 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Canada in May, with 12,996 mt, compared to 12,285 mt in April and 8,086 mt in May 2019. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in May include Korea, with 12,578 mt; Sweden, with 2,162 mt; Finland, with 1,691 mt; and Italy, with 1,248 mt.


