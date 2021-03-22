﻿
US cut-length plate imports up 10.1 percent in January

Monday, 22 March 2021 19:50:33 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 21,374 mt in January 2021, up 10.1 percent from December but down 5.3 percent from January 2020 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $18.4 million in January 2021, compared to $15.9 million in the previous month and $19.0 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Canada in January, with 17,833 mt, compared to 13,940 mt in December and 12,054 mt in January 2020. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in January include Korea, with 1,771 mt.


