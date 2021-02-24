﻿
US cut-length plate imports down 6.7 percent in December

Wednesday, 24 February 2021 22:01:00 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 19,414 mt in December 2020, down 6.7 percent from November and down 45.2 percent from December 2019 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $15.9 million in December 2020, compared to $15.6 million in the previous month and $33.4 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Canada in December, with 13,940 mt, compared to 17,564 mt in November and 12,272 mt in December 2019. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in December include Korea, with 2,647 mt; and Sweden, with 1,570 mt.


