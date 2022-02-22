US cut-length plate imports down 5.9 percent in December

Tuesday, 22 February 2022 21:22:34 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 41,273 mt in December 2021, down 5.9 percent from November but up 112.6 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $63.3 million in December 2021, compared to $64.7 million in November and $15.9 million in December 2020.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Canada in December, with 17,739 mt, compared to 17,361 mt in November and 13,940 mt in December 2020. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in December include Korea, with 14,662 mt; Sweden, with 3,409 mt; Germany, with 2,287 mt; and Finland, with 1,615 mt.