US cut-length plate imports down 30.4 percent in August

Wednesday, 20 October 2021 22:35:53 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 31,740 mt in August 2021, down 30.4 percent from July but up 40.1 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $39.2 million in August 2021, compared to $51.7 million in July and $17.5 million in August 2020.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Canada in August, with 17,117 mt, compared to 15,911 mt in July and 14,803 mt in August 2020. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in August include Korea, with 10,764 mt; and Sweden, with 1,355 mt.