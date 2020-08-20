US cut-length plate imports down 27.3 percent in June

Thursday, 20 August 2020 19:47:22 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 23,335 mt in June 2020, down 27.3 percent from May and down 27.4 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $18.5 million in June 2020, compared to $23.4 million in the previous month and $27.3 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Canada in June, with 10,726 mt, compared to 12,996 mt in May and 8,293 mt in June 2019. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in June include Korea, with 7,911 mt; and Finland, with 2,258 mt.