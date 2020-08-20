﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US cut-length plate imports down 27.3 percent in June

Thursday, 20 August 2020 19:47:22 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 23,335 mt in June 2020, down 27.3 percent from May and down 27.4 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $18.5 million in June 2020, compared to $23.4 million in the previous month and $27.3 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Canada in June, with 10,726 mt, compared to 12,996 mt in May and 8,293 mt in June 2019. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in June include Korea, with 7,911 mt; and Finland, with 2,258 mt.


Tags: imp/exp statistics  North America  flats  trading  USA  plate  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

19  Aug

US HRC exports down 1.2 percent in June
13  Aug

US CRC exports up 37.3 percent in June
11  Aug

US cut-length plate exports down 6.9 percent in June
06  Aug

US plates in coil imports down 7.1 percent in June
23  Jul

US tin plate exports down 9.9 percent in May