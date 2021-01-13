﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US cut-length plate exports up 9.0 percent in November

Wednesday, 13 January 2021 21:27:32 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 71,775 mt in November 2020, up 9.0 percent from October and up 20.9 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $61.6 million in November, compared to $58.9 million in the previous month and $58.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Canada in November with 37,250 mt, compared to 32,140 mt in October and 23,946 mt in November 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 30,331 mt; and Australia, with 1,937 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cut-length plate exports in November.


Tags: trading  flats  plate  North America  USA  imp/exp statistics  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12  Jan

US tinplate imports up 42.6 percent in November
11  Jan

US plates in coil imports down 0.2 percent in November
07  Jan

US CRC imports down 14.5 percent in November
06  Jan

US HRC imports down 6.4 percent in November
22  Dec

US cut-length plate imports up 5.1 percent in October