US cut-length plate exports up 9.0 percent in November

Wednesday, 13 January 2021 21:27:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 71,775 mt in November 2020, up 9.0 percent from October and up 20.9 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $61.6 million in November, compared to $58.9 million in the previous month and $58.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Canada in November with 37,250 mt, compared to 32,140 mt in October and 23,946 mt in November 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 30,331 mt; and Australia, with 1,937 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cut-length plate exports in November.