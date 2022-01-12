US cut-length plate exports up 3.8 percent in November

Wednesday, 12 January 2022 22:15:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 93,886 mt in November 2021, up 3.8 percent from October and up 30.8 percent from November 2020 levels. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $154.4 million in November, compared to $147.6 million in the previous month and $61.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in November with 45,856 mt, compared to 47,373 mt in October and 30,331 mt in November 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 42,856 mt; Brazil, with 2,053 mt; and Australia, with 1,358 mt.