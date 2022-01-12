﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US cut-length plate exports up 3.8 percent in November

Wednesday, 12 January 2022 22:15:32 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cut-length plate totaled 93,886 mt in November 2021, up 3.8 percent from October and up 30.8 percent from November 2020 levels. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $154.4 million in November, compared to $147.6 million in the previous month and $61.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cut-length plate to Mexico in November with 45,856 mt, compared to 47,373 mt in October and 30,331 mt in November 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 42,856 mt; Brazil, with 2,053 mt; and Australia, with 1,358 mt.


Tags: trading  flats  North America  imp/exp statistics  USA  plate  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

11 Jan

US plates in coil imports up 0.5 percent in November
07 Jan

US CRC imports up 36.5 percent in November
04 Jan

US HDG imports up 27.4 percent in November
16 Dec

US plates in coil exports down 7.2 percent in October
15 Dec

US CRC exports up 17.4 percent in October